Govt delay to table Judicial Service Administration bill worries Malawi Law Society

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) says the delay in tabling the Constitution (Amendment) Bill alongside the Judicial Service Administration Bill both of 2023, is heavily impacting on Malawians seeking justice.

MLS President Patrick Mpaka made the remarks today during an engagement meeting between MLS and the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on the necessity of advocating for the tabling and enactment of the two bills.

He said currently, the law does not provide for any tribunal responsible for judges’ disciplinary in case of any malpractice or injury to any party in the course of administering justice and the two bills are seeking to correct this anomaly.

“What we want is to ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial system so that citizens are provided with a platform where they can take their grievances against the judiciary in any,” he said.

He further said that apart from this, the bills are also seeking to address a number of issues affecting the delivery of justice such as funding mechanisms.

CSOs’ representative Charles Kajoloweka who is executive director (ED) of the Youth and Society (YAS) said the CSOs will push for the tabling of the bills in the next Parliament meeting.

Kajoloweka said judicial impunity is real in Malawi and there is a serious need to dismantle that impunity by having the Bills enacted into law.

