Africa’s Vision for Agricultural Transformation Unveiled at Uganda Summit

In Uganda’s Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, African leaders, policymakers, and experts gathered for a landmark summit focused on transforming the continent’s agrifood systems. Led by Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, the summit aligned with the 2025 deadline of the Malabo Declaration, underscoring the urgency of unlocking Africa’s agricultural potential to feed 2.5 billion people by 2050 and position the continent as a global breadbasket.

Keynote speakers included AUC Deputy Chairperson Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa and Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. They highlighted Africa’s vast resources—60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, abundant water, and a youthful population—while addressing systemic barriers such as limited financing and slow technology adoption.

“No member state is on track to achieve the Malabo Declaration targets by 2025,” Dr. Nsanzabaganwa revealed, citing the AU’s fourth CAADP biennial review. To address these challenges, a new 10-year CAADP Strategy and Action Plan (2026–2035) was unveiled. With inclusivity as a cornerstone, the plan aims to build resilient agrifood systems, boost intra-African trade, and create jobs for youth and women.

President Museveni emphasized the need for full agricultural commercialization and value addition to reduce Africa’s reliance on raw material exports. “Why should a kilogram of coffee give us $2.5 while the same, roasted and packaged, earns $40 for others?” he asked, illustrating the untapped economic potential of value addition. He highlighted Uganda’s strides in integrating agriculture with industries like hospitality and advancing research in disease-resistant seeds, noting that 67% of Ugandan households are now economically active, compared to 9% at independence.

The summit’s endorsement of the new CAADP Strategy and the draft Kampala Declaration marked a historic moment. These documents outline a vision to transform Africa’s agriculture over the next decade in alignment with Agenda 2063 aspirations.

“This is not just another meeting—it’s a turning point,” Dr. Nsanzabaganwa declared. “Our decisions today will shape Africa’s agricultural future, fostering resilience and abundance for generations.”

As the summit concluded, a collective resolve emerged to harness technology, address systemic barriers, and drive bold action. With the new CAADP Strategy as a roadmap, Africa is set to transition from a paradox of potential to a global powerhouse of agricultural growth, prosperity, and food security.

