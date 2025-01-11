End of Fuel Agony: 100 Tankers of Fuel Arrive Under G-to-G Arrangement

The long-awaited fuel under the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement has started arriving in Malawi, offering relief to the nation following weeks of fuel shortages.

The first batch of 100 tankers, part of a total of 1,409 expected from Tanga Port in Tanzania, was received today at the Songwe Border in Karonga by the Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola. Each tanker carries 35,000 litres, amounting to a total of 3.5 million litres of fuel.

Minister Matola expressed optimism that the arrival of these tankers will end the fuel shortages that have disrupted the country over the past three weeks. He revealed that over 1,000 trucks are scheduled to haul an estimated 51 million litres of petrol and diesel to Malawi, beginning Saturday.

Why Tanga Port Was Chosen

The decision to use Tanga Port instead of the more traditional Dar es Salaam Port was driven by severe congestion at the latter, which posed a risk of delays. While Tanga is further from Malawi, its smooth operations and lack of congestion made it a more reliable choice. At Tanga, Malawi’s fuel is being handled by Gulf Bulk Petroleum (GBP), which has a storage capacity of 210 million litres.

Efficient Border Clearance

Minister Matola praised the efficient clearance process at the Songwe Border, where paperwork for each tanker is processed in just five minutes. To handle the increased fuel flow, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has set up a special desk manned by four personnel.

Appeal to Local Transporters

Matola called on local transporters to take advantage of the G-to-G arrangement by providing their trucks to haul fuel. He emphasized the government’s commitment to equitable participation, ensuring that local transporters benefit from this opportunity.

Expert Commentary

Economic and social commentator Dr. Ben Dzolowere lauded the government for adopting the G-to-G strategy, stating that it will have positive short-, medium-, and long-term impacts on the economy.

The arrival of these fuel consignments marks a critical step toward stabilizing Malawi’s fuel supply and ensuring smoother operations in the transport and energy sectors.

