Medhealth covers football legends

Medhealth and Football Legends Association (FLA) on Friday launched a medical cover for the football legends at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Following this partnership, the legends will be accessing medical aid from any hospital in the country at 100% coverage by Medihealth.

Speaking after the launch, Head of Sales at Medhealth, Maya Kafwamba, said the partnership is very vital in reducing the stresses that retired football players get into when they fall sick.

“We are offering a 100% cover for these legends so that they can access big hospitals in Malawi. Members will access admission 100%, dentistry, optical and there are also emergency ambulances throughout the country that they will be able to access,” explained Kafwamba.

Director of Sports in the Ministry of Sports, Jameson Ndalama, said it was the wish of government to make sure that players are well taken care of in terms of medical cover.

Said Ndalama:“Government initiated a policy cover for all sporting organisations. We are happy that football legends have reached this point and they will no longer feel ignored. All sports associations should make use of the policy.”

Football Legends Association Chairperson, Jim Kalua, thanked Medihealth for the partnership.

“There was a gap. We are creating a good foundation for those that are playing now,” he said.

Kaluba also thanked all stakeholders for the support they rendered during the match they played against Chipolopolo legends of Zambia at Bingu National Stadium recently.

