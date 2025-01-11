African Bible College partners Lingadzi Police for security

The African Bible College (ABC) in Lilongwe has entered into a joint venture with Lingadzi Police Station in a quest to enhance security in Area 47, Sector One through construction of a listening police unit at ABC junction.

The initiative which was launched on Friday will help to tackle rising cases of theft and robbery that occur during the night around the area.

Campus Director for African Bible College, Blessings Chiwambo, said people have been robbed of their property including phones and money and others have been wounded by thugs as they pass by the ABC fence.

Said Chiwambo:“People have been blaming ABC for not doing anything on the matter but this place belongs to Lilongwe City Council. We have now come up with an initiative in partnership with Lingadzi Police Station to erect a listening police unit here. This initiative will not only be beneficial to ABC but also the community around this part of Area 47.”

Station Officer for Lingadzi Police Station, Senior Superintendent Israel Kwalira, expressed his gratitude to ABC for taking the initiative. He assured citizens that officers would be deployed to the unit at all times, ensuring a secure working environment.

“There has been an outcry of insecurity at this place. This is a good initiative. There is need to erect this structure so that there is permanent presence of the police here. The structure will help officers in times of heavy rains and even heavy sunlight,” he said.

The project is expected to cost close to K20 million and the structure will be ready after a month.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!