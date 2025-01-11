The Middle-Men Politics: How Fuel Brokers Have Plunged Malawi Into Crisis

This is familiar scenario for many of us. When you visit Limbe or Malangalanga markets or indeed any market bustling market in Malawi, looking for a simple item like car spare parts, there is always a young man offers to guide you to the “best” shop. He’s friendly, persuasive, and seemingly helpful. But behind the scenes, he’s a middleman (ojiya), earning commissions from the shopkeeper and expecting a tip from you. It’s a small hustle—one rooted in influence and manipulation.

This middleman system isn’t just a market phenomenon; it mirrors a larger and more destructive problem in Malawi’s economy. Nowhere is this more evident than in the country’s fuel supply chain. Middlemen, disguised as facilitators, have entrenched themselves in critical processes, turning the system into a profit-making machine that has brought Malawi to its knees.

For over a year, Malawians have grappled with persistent fuel shortages that have crippled businesses, disrupted transportation, and drained household incomes. The blame has often been laid at the feet of forex shortages and poor governance. While these factors play a role, the untold story lies with the middlemen—fuel brokers—who have upended the supply chain, prioritizing personal gain over national stability.

In a properly functioning fuel supply system, contracts with international suppliers are clear-cut: Malawi pays, and fuel is delivered. However, over time, brokers have inserted themselves as intermediaries between suppliers and the government, claiming to “facilitate” procurement processes. These middlemen, often well-connected individuals or companies with ties to the political elite, promise to solve logistical challenges or bridge forex gaps.

On paper, they appear indispensable. In reality, they inflate costs, manipulate contracts, and extract massive commissions from transactions that should directly benefit the country. Fuel that should cost a manageable amount suddenly becomes prohibitively expensive, leaving the government struggling to pay and the supply chain perpetually strained.

Malawi’s forex shortage has been widely cited as the primary reason for fuel scarcity. But delve deeper, and you’ll find that middlemen have exacerbated this issue. They often negotiate deals requiring upfront forex payments, knowing full well that the government cannot meet these demands promptly. This creates delays, which the middlemen then exploit, offering to “step in” with private financing or alternative suppliers—at a premium, of course.

This vicious cycle has turned Malawi’s fuel crisis into a lucrative business for the middlemen. They thrive on the chaos, earning commissions while the rest of the country suffers. Meanwhile, legitimate suppliers grow wary of dealing with Malawi, citing payment delays and lack of transparency—issues often orchestrated by the brokers themselves.

The impact of this middleman-fueled dysfunction is visible everywhere. Businesses that rely on transportation—farmers, manufacturers, retailers—have seen costs skyrocket. Public transportation fares have risen sharply, hitting ordinary Malawians the hardest. The electricity sector, already struggling, faces additional pressure as fuel shortages disrupt power generation.

Malawi’s economy is effectively grinding to a halt, and the middlemen walk away richer. Their influence extends beyond the fuel sector, permeating other areas of governance and public procurement. But it is in fuel supply—a lifeline for any economy—that their actions are most devastating.

Why hasn’t this system been dismantled? The answer lies in the political connections of the middlemen. Many of them are protected by powerful figures in government, making them untouchable. Investigations are stalled, accountability is evaded, and citizens are left to endure the fallout.

Attempts to reform the system are often met with resistance. Any move to bypass brokers or renegotiate contracts is framed as impractical or risky. The middlemen have embedded themselves so deeply that they appear indispensable—a narrative they work tirelessly to maintain.

Malawi cannot afford to let middlemen hold its economy hostage. The first step toward solving the fuel crisis is removing these brokers from the supply chain. The government must renegotiate contracts directly with suppliers, ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage.

Forex management must also be reformed. The Reserve Bank of Malawi should prioritize allocations for fuel imports, cutting off avenues for middlemen to exploit delays. Partnerships with international financial institutions can help bridge forex gaps, reducing reliance on private financiers with dubious motives.

Citizens, too, have a role to play. Public demand for accountability must be relentless. Civil society organizations and media must expose the brokers and their enablers, putting pressure on the government to act. Fuel is not a luxury—it’s a necessity that affects every sector of the economy. Its supply cannot be left to profiteers.

The middleman politics that dominate Malawi’s fuel supply chain are a microcosm of a larger problem: the prioritization of private gain over public good. These brokers have turned a critical sector into a cash cow, draining resources and plunging the nation into crisis.

But Malawi’s story doesn’t have to end here. By dismantling the networks of influence that protect these middlemen, the country can restore integrity to its fuel supply system and lay the groundwork for broader economic recovery. The office of the citizen—the highest office in a democracy—must lead this charge. It’s time to demand better, to reject the manipulation and greed that have brought us to this point, and to reclaim control over the systems that sustain our lives.

Malawi is on its knees, but it is not broken. The middlemen may have upended the game, but the power to rewrite the rules still lies with us. Let’s not wait until the last drop of fuel runs out to act. The time for change is now.

