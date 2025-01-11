Church pastor arrested for impregnating a minor

Police at Mpingu in Lilongwe have arrested Mccrystal Charlie, 56, a church pastor based at Kadziyo Trading Centre in M’bwatalika for allegedly having sexual intercourse, and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

According to Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, Charlie, who pastors Kadziyo Disciple Church, is said to have met and proposed a love affair to the girl in May last year when the victim used to frequently go to the church’s premises to draw water from a borehole.

Chigalu said in December, after becoming suspicious that the girl was pregnant, the victim’s grandmother took her to task where she admitted and revealed that the pastor was responsible.

“When the matter was reported to Mpingu Police Unit, the girl was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for medical examination where a 21-week pregnancy was confirmed,” he said

Charlie, who separated with his wife, told police that they agreed with the girl to marry after revelation of the pregnancy, but it was the latter’s relations who objected to the idea citing the victim’s age, hence police’ involvement.

At the meantime, Chigalu said, the suspect has been taken to court to face a case of Having Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Charlie hails from Chilembwe Village, Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje District.

