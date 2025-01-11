Dikeledi Intensifies Into Severe Tropical Storm in the Indian Ocean

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has reported that the tropical storm named Dikeledi, which developed in the Indian Ocean, has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

While DCCMS is closely monitoring Dikeledi’s movement, the department states that at its current position, the storm does not pose a direct threat to Malawi’s weather.

Yesterday, DCCMS reported that Dikeledi was located to the northeast of Madagascar. However, the storm has now intensified and is situated to the east of Madagascar, approximately 2,330 km from Malawi, with a central pressure of 990 hPa.

According to DCCMS, weather models indicate that Dikeledi is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel after making landfall over northern Madagascar on January 11.

DCCMS has promised to issue the next update tomorrow. The department previously reported that Dikeledi was expected to make landfall in northern Madagascar on Sunday, January 12, but this forecast may change as the storm has intensified.

Dikeledi follows in the wake of moderate tropical storm CHIDO, which hit Mozambique last December, causing significant damage due to strong winds and heavy rainfall before exiting the country.

In its final report on the damages caused by CHIDO, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) confirmed that 13 people died, and 29 others were injured. DoDMA also reported that 10,159 households—approximately 45,162 individuals—were affected. Of those, 227 people were displaced, according to the final report from Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!