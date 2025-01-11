Malawi Faces Pressure as 4,000 Mozambican Asylum Seekers Relocated Amid Political Unrest

Malawi is grappling with the challenges of hosting around 4,000 Mozambican asylum seekers who have fled political unrest in Mozambique. This situation was highlighted during a visit to Nyamithuthu Refugee Camp in Nsanje by a high-level delegation, which included representatives from the British High Commission to Malawi, the UNHCR, USAID, and Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The asylum seekers had initially been sheltered in schools, but this arrangement disrupted education, leading to their relocation to the Nyamithuthu camp in the traditional authority of Tengani. The camp now hosts those fleeing the violent aftermath of Mozambique’s contested October presidential elections, which triggered deadly protests.

The unrest has added to the political volatility in Mozambique, where opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane recently returned to Maputo from exile, following months of hiding due to the tensions. Mondlane’s return marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing political crisis, as Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party, confirmed as the election winner by the constitutional court, prepares to be sworn in as president.

At the Nyamithuthu camp, Mozambican asylum seekers, including Augushito Davite, 69, from Mchacha, and Patricia Lemeti, 42, from Kuntoso village in Morrumbala district, have expressed growing concern over their living conditions. The two, speaking on behalf of other asylum seekers, said the lack of food assistance is their most urgent need. “We are starving, the support being rendered is mostly non-food items,” they shared.

This food shortage has caught the attention of Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA). Hilda Katema, a senior administrative and operations manager in the Department for Refugees, acknowledged the crisis and assured that the government is committed to addressing the food needs of the asylum seekers.

Commissioner Charles Kalemba of DoDMA confirmed that his department, in collaboration with the Department for Refugees, is working to ensure that the asylum seekers at Nyamithuthu camp receive essential supplies, including food. Kalemba emphasized the department’s role in managing large numbers of people in camps and providing necessary expertise.

Gloria Nyang’iye, Associate Reporting Officer for UNHCR, also highlighted the progress in improving the camp’s shelter and sanitation facilities, ensuring a more stable environment for the asylum seekers. As the political crisis in Mozambique continues to unfold, the pressure on Malawi to provide for the increasing number of asylum seekers is mounting.

While significant efforts are being made to address immediate needs, such as food and shelter, the situation calls for sustained international support to ensure the wellbeing of those displaced by the violence in Mozambique. Malawi’s response to this refugee crisis will be crucial in determining its ability to manage both the humanitarian needs of the asylum seekers and its own economic and social stability.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!