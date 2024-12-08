AG Chakaka Nyirenda calls for justice in global climate change responsibility

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has raised alarm over the disproportionate impact of climate change on Malawi, a country that contributes less than 0.01% to global greenhouse gas emissions but bears severe consequences.

Speaking at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague during oral proceedings on his advisory opinion on climate change, Chakaka Nyirenda highlighted the devastating effects on Malawi’s agriculture, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

He noted that changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures disrupt agriculture, leaving 80% of Malawians vulnerable. He also pointed to the catastrophic Cyclone Freddy, which affected 2.3 million people and caused damages estimated at half a billion dollars, setting Malawi’s development back by decades.

He stressed that such climate disasters hinder Malawi’s aspirations under the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the country’s own Malawi 2063 development plan.

Chakaka Nyirenda called for an end to the impunity of major greenhouse gas emitters, arguing that Least Developed Countries like Malawi, which have not enjoyed the economic benefits of industrialization, should not bear equal financial burdens in addressing climate change. He urged the ICJ to consider international environmental treaties and uphold fairness in assigning responsibilities.

“The culture of impunity by those who contribute to adverse effects of climate change should come to an end now and forever,” he declared, advocating for a global system where polluters are held accountable for their actions.

