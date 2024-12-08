Opinion: To win next year, Chakwera needs to appoint a campaign cabinet, not this current elite one!  

President Lazarus Chakwera’s current Cabinet has outlived its purpose. Instituted two years ago, it was designed to consolidate power and manage the governance machinery. However, with elections looming next year, this Cabinet no longer serves the pressing need of the moment: securing the people’s vote. It is time for Chakwera to demonstrate political acumen, dismantle the elite-driven setup, and appoint a campaign Cabinet that resonates with ordinary Malawians.

The problem with Chakwera’s current Cabinet is glaring. It is packed with ministers who are more comfortable making grand statements at cocktail parties than addressing the daily struggles of ordinary Malawians. These ministers thrive on social media clout, trading in hashtags and likes, while the rural masses remain unheard, unseen, and underserved. Chakwera cannot afford to go into the 2025 elections with a team disconnected from the realities on the ground.

Malawi’s electorate is not swayed by intellectual elitism or online influence. They vote for leaders who speak their language—leaders who understand their struggles, walk among them, and inspire hope. It is these grassroots connections that Chakwera must prioritize in his next Cabinet. Ministers who are effective campaigners, who can rally communities, and who can articulate a vision for a better Malawi are the need of the hour.

For instance, compare Richard Chimwendo with MCP Vice President Catherine Gotani. Chimwendo is a man of the people, always pulling thousands to his rallies, making speeches that not only sway but resonate deeply with the public. You see the same dynamic in leaders like Baba Malondera, Vitumbiko Mumba, and Joshua Malango—true foot soldiers of the party. These are the types of ministers Chakwera needs in his Cabinet right now. They speak to the masses, they connect, and most importantly, they energize voters.

On the other hand, Gotani’s rallies are poorly organized, with low turnout and no real energy or hype. When she speaks, the crowd remains flat and unmoved. She is not the only one in this category; ministers such as Jacob Hara, Sam Kawale, Mkandawire, and Chithyola fall into the same trap. These ministers have had their time in the Cabinet, but it’s clear that their influence has waned. If Chakwera wants to win the 2025 elections, it’s time to rest these ministers and give the people leaders who can truly galvanize the masses.

Failure to act decisively could be catastrophic for Chakwera’s re-election bid. The opposition is already capitalizing on the disconnect between the current administration and the people. The President’s reluctance to make bold changes in his leadership team may give the impression of inertia—a dangerous perception for a leader facing an electorate grappling with economic hardship, widespread poverty, and governance fatigue.

This is not just about optics; it’s about survival. Chakwera needs ministers who can turn the tide in rural strongholds, ignite enthusiasm in urban centers, and energize party structures. The next Cabinet must feature leaders who are less concerned with protocol and more focused on connecting with vendors in the market, farmers in the fields, and youth in the townships.

The 2025 elections are shaping up to be a battle for the soul of Malawi. Chakwera must take the first step by dismantling the current Cabinet and assembling a team of political warriors. Ministers who are in touch with the ground realities, who understand that elections are won in communities and not on Twitter, must take center stage.

Malawi’s electorate is watching closely, and Chakwera’s ability to read the political moment will determine his legacy. This is not the time for hesitation; it is the time for action. A people’s Cabinet, not an elite one, is what will secure his victory. Anything less, and Chakwera risks being remembered as the leader who couldn’t adapt when it mattered most.

