UK Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds to visit Malawi from Monday 

United Kingdom’s Minister for Development and Women & Equalities, Rt Honourable Anneliese Dodds, is expected to jet into Malawi on Monday for a three-day visit, December 9-11.

A statement from the British High Commission to Malawi said during her visit, Minister Dodds will focus on driving economic growth, which is at the heart of the UK government’s new approach to development.

The British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie is quoted in the statement as saying: “I am delighted that Minister Dodds is visiting Malawi to see for herself the fruits of the long relationship between our two countries.

“During her visit, the Minister will highlight the UK government’s new approach to development, working in partnership with Malawi to tackle global challenges and drive inclusive economic growth.”

The statement highlights that Minister Dodds will see fruits of the strong UK-Malawi partnership in spearheading education reform through a visit to a school in the outskirts of Lilongwe City.

“She will also engage with partners on tackling the impact of climate change and environmental degradation in Malawi,” says the statement. “The Minister will see how UK’s work is helping vulnerable communities tackle deforestation and climate change in a cost effective, practical way and providing critical support ahead of the rainy season.”

Minister Dodds, who is expected to proceed to visit Zambia, is also expected to have bilateral meetings with several senior members of government to discuss how the UK and Malawi will continue to build together a long-term and modern partnership based on shared priorities like inclusive economic growth, tackling climate change and good governance.

Anneliese Dodds was appointed Minister for Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Minister for Women and Equalities at the Department for Education on July 8. 2024.

She was elected as the MP for Oxford East in June 2017, and as a Minister, she is responsible for education, gender & equality development and open societies; humanitarian and migration.

She is also responsible for international finance; British investment partnerships; global health conflict; stabilisation & mediation energy, climate & the environment research and evidence.

