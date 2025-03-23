AG Hails Launch of Malawi International Arbitration Centre as Game-Changer for Business and Justice

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda has hailed the establishment of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC) as a landmark achievement for Malawi’s justice system and business environment.

Speaking today in Blantyre during the inaugural Malawi International Dispute Day Conference, the AG commended the collaborative efforts of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Malawi Law Society in bringing MIAC to life.

“The government, through the Ministry of Justice, is fully committed to supporting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), particularly arbitration,” he said.

Highlighting arbitration’s cost-saving potential, the AG noted that it can reduce business expenses by up to 50 percent, ultimately driving economic growth and improving Malawi’s investment climate.

He further described the establishment of MIAC as a strategic milestone in Malawi’s dispute resolution journey, which began with the country’s ratification of the New York Convention on June 2, 2021, making Malawi the 167th signatory to the landmark agreement.

The AG also recalled President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s participation at MIAC’s Pre-Launch Conference in August 2022, a move that he said underscored the government’s commitment to the rule of law and a business-friendly environment.

Chakaka-Nyirenda pledged continued government support to professional bodies advancing ADR, stating that MIAC has the potential to reshape both the justice and investment landscape of Malawi.

