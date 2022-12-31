AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda is Nyasa Times’ Person of the Year, 2022

Malawi’s industrious and driven head of the bar, Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has been named Nyasa Times of the Year 2022.

Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, the youngest person to ever hold the position of Attorney General in the history of the country, has risen to prominence in the public consciousness in 2022 due to his tenacity and resilience in fighting for justice, especially in recovering stolen public funds.

Since he took office as Attorney General on secondment from the country’s Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Chakaka Nyirenda has saved the Malawi government over K200 billion.

His fearless approach and his gregarious personality coupled with a masterful craft in handling financial crimes Chakaka Nyirenda has been on his toes throughout the year chasing for public resources that was stolen or wrongly obtained from the state coffers.

Chakaka Nyirenda’s passion, resolve and determination has been inspirational to the nation giving Malawians some dosage of hope and belief that the country can be fixed with the right people in positions of power and authority.

The British trained young lawyer, who before his appointment as the government’s top lawyer by President Lazarus Chakwera, has dominated the Malawi media in Malawi for his untiring efforts in challenging and legally fighting the wrong decisions made by the previous administrations.

The year 2022 hasn’t been rosy for Malawians as the country grappled with a myriad of politically connected financial scandals and it has not been an easy road both those in power, those in opposition, and ultimately the members of the general populace.

It has been a tough year for everyone!

But against all odds, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda stood up above the rest found the strength to persevere and stay the course even in the face of unimaginable political hardship and quagmire.

Since he was appointed as Attorney General replacing Dr. Chikosa Silungwe, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda have defended cases amounting to billions of Kwachas of taxpayers money.

Here are some of the notable cases that Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has been fighting in the courts in his quest to defend the public resources;

(1) MK131 billion RAMCHAND (land claim case)

(2) MK30 billion, the ambulance case (the Savenda case)

(3) We have recovered bus depots from National Bus company

(4) We have embarked on asset recovery and asset tracing

The state, under Chakaka Nyirenda’s leadership, has successfully defended several judicial review matters, which among others.

He has provided legal opinions to various MDAs including statutory corporations and SOEs and there is an ongoing claim for interest of over MK12 billion by Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Chimbe Food Products Limited which Chakaka Nyirenda is defending.

Nyasa Times also understands that there are further claims for interest by Shiraz Ferreira worth over K7 billion (approximately US$6 million)

Furthermore, there is another claim for interest by by Karim Batatawala to the tune of over MK250 billion, which he is defending in the courts and if these were not defended there could have been default judgments, which would be paid by the taxpayers.

Chakaka Nyirenda who terminated the Technobrain passport contract is said to have led to a huge saving of over US$26 million almost close to K30 billion of public resources.

In an interview, Chakaka Nyirenda, who said he is honoured to be named Nyasa Times’ Person of the Year 2022, said:

“Our estimate is that we have successfully defended over MK200 billion worth of claims against Government.”

Added Chakaka Nyirenda: “In addition, I have managed to reduce the Nsundwe costs from MK255 million to MK70 million. And also, the Makileni award from MK750 million to MK18 million.”

Asked what are his plans for the year 2023, Chakaka Nyirenda said: “My goal is to save tax payers money and to fight any extravagant, exorbitant and excessive claims.”

For more, read Chakaka Nyirenda’s profile.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!