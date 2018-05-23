Agorosso in acoustic jam night, Mizu Band to perform at Jacaranda

It will be a quiet interesting moments for music lovers in Blantyre when Agorosso come face to face with Mizu Band in what is dubbed as Live Acoustic Jam at Jacaranda Cultural Center (JCC) on Thursday 24th May, 2018.

Agorosso is a guitarist, composer, arranger, singer and percussions who plays African music he calls Nkhetekete music whose origins is Sena.

The interesting part of the event is the combination of the performers. Agorosso is known for his calm acoustic songs while Muzi Band has made a name for themselves as a groovy performers to have emerged since the days of late Bright Live-Wire Nkhata’s Makasu Band.

In an interview, JCC director Daisy Belfield told Nyasa Times that the event is one of indications of the strides they are undertaking to take local art to the next level.

Belfield has since promised patrons to the event saying “People should expect a great night – as ever! Agorosso’s music is incredible, a wonderfully rich sound which makes available traditional messages and styles. We are incredibly honored that he will perform with us tomorrow (Thursday).”

On his part, Mizu Band managing director, Emmanuel Maliro described the event as the moment fire meets fire while hailing Agorosso as a very serious musician.

“He is a very powerful, he performs from the heart, music that touches people’s souls, he sings Nkhetekete, Lower shire sound but blends it very well with the modern instrument, this is show not to miss, infact K4000 as entry fee is even on a lower side,” said Maliro.

Maliro said the coming in of Mizu Band will balance up the event by singing covers of different popular songs.

JCC has been holding musical concerts and acoustic jams since November last year. Performers have included established musical legends like Faith Mussa, Co Sangala, Muhanya to emerging young musicians, most recently Mzati.

Belfield added “We hold concerts once every two weeks. Our audience numbers are now very strong indeed, and people appreciate the great atmosphere and sound quality we offer. JCC is primarily about culture and educational entertainment – people really appreciate that too.”

JCC which quickly taking over from now deliberated Blantyre Culture Centre formerly French Cultural centre, focuses on quality arts and culture, made in Malawi.

“We celebrate the stars of Malawi, but also upcoming young musicians. This is a platform to celebrate, consolidate and develop the rich diversity of creative industries in Malawi. We also work hand in hand with students from jacaranda school for orphans. They are incredibly talented, so it has been great to see them share the stage with Faith Mussa and performing at last year’s BAF with the stars (we are a co-host of BAF).”

