Agriculture experts say Malawi maize production up by 17%

Agriculture experts say maize production this year will go up by 17 per cent.

This is according to the third round of crop estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture projecting that maize production.

The assessment exercise shows the crop yield of 4.4million metric tonnes this year as compared to 3.7 metric tonnes realised in 2020.

The report further shows that the country will produce enough maize while beans and cotton production will drop.

The assessment was also done on livestock and various crops except tobacco, which is the country’s major foreign exchange earner.

It is indicated that there will be a slight drop in beans production due to a lack of support from the Affordable Input Program.

