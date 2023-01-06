AIP fertilizer faces distribution hurdles

Officials from the ministry of Agriculture are confessing the distribution of Agricultural Input Program (AIP) is facing hurdles.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Dixie Kampani has told the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that although is progressing well in most districts, it is facing logistical hurdles in some areas.

He said this after members of the committee expressed concern that people are struggling to access fertiliser under the program while some areas are yet to get any delivery of fertiliser.

Kampani said as of Tuesday, about 77 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser has been redeemed by beneficiaries against a target of 247 000 metric tonnes. The actual number of bags of fertiliser redeemed is 1 549 571. The PS further said seed redemption is currently at 8 600 metric tonnes.

He disclosed that there have been problems with transportation of fertiliser especially to hard-to-reach areas.

However he said the involvement of Malawi Defence Force vehicles and trucks from other departments will help improve distribution.

Sources at the ministry confided in Nyasa Times that there are real challenges whenever MDF soldiers are involved such as thefts of the commodities and exorbitant charges compared to commercial transporters.

