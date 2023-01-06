7 inmates test positive for Covid 19 at Maula Prison

January 6, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Prison authorities say seven inmates at have tested positive for covid-19 at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.
This is three months since the facility recorded the first cases.
Chimwemwe Shaba – Prison Service spokesman
Prison spokesperson, Chimwemwe Shaba said the seven have already been put in isolation.
Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance (CHREEA) Executive Director, Victor Mhango has attributed the resurfacing of COVID19 to poor conditions in the country’s prisons.
The seven inmates have tested positive on Wednesday, 4th January and these are the only active cases at the facility.

