Kamuzu Academy warns teachers over strike

Boards of Trustees and Governors of Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu say they will take drastic disciplinary action against teachers who will go on strike.

This follows reports in social media platforms which say teachers have planned to strike on 9th January, 2023, against what they called bad policies by the new head teacher at the institution.

Among others, the social media reports say the new head teacher has pended contracts renewal of ten teachers, imposed a ban on entertainment and restricting teachers from going out of the campus before 3:30PM even when they have no lessons.

But the circular in our possession claims both boards of governors and Trustees did not get official communication on the grievances and planned industrial action, warning doing so could be illegal.

But some teachers have accused the managers of paying a blind eye to their concerns by trying to silence them with threats.

Kamuzu Academy was founded by the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

