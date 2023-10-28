Air Cargo Malawi Limited registers tremendous growth, realizes MK408m profit in 2022-2023 FY

Parastatal institution Air Cargo Malawi Limited posted a MK408 million profit in the 2022-2023 financial year, up from MK24.3 million it realized in the previous financial year.

The company’s Board Chairperson Felix Tandwe has attributed the achievement to cost management, aggressive marketing and closer interaction with Emirates Airlines.

Tandwe made the sentiments during a press briefing held in Lilongwe on Friday.

He said the parastatal continues to register growth since it entered into a partnership with Emirates Airlines.

“Emirates Airlines is giving us huge business, which helps us to make profits,” said Tandwe.

At the same presser, the company unveiled and welcomed the incoming Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Thokozani Unyolo – a seasoned Brand and Business Executive with over 20 years of outstanding expertise in building Brand and Businesses.

Unyolo boasts of an outstanding track record of excellence in execution and success in a competitive multinational landscape across 12 African markets having worked in multiple key sectors of the economy with demonstrated history and successful output in financial services, telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods and technology.

Her track record comes at the back of working for some of the world’s renowned brands both locally and globally including The Coca-Cola Company, Malswitch, Celtel, Zain, Airtel Malawi and Airtel Africa Group in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, DRC, Gabon, Rwanda and Zambia. She also has an impeccable track record from her tenure at the Standard Bank/ Standard Bank Group brand in Malawi, Eswatini, Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Just recently she was appointed member of the Chief Marketing Officer Council’s Advisory Board for the Sub Saharan Africa region and has also been placed among the list of top women achievers by the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Business School.

Thokozani holds a Bachelors of Business Administration Degree from the University of Namibia and MBA from Gordon Institute of Business Science in South Africa. She brings a wealth of experience, a visionary outlook, and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with the ethos of Air Cargo Malawi. We are confident that under Thoko’s leadership, our company will scale new heights in the world of cargo services.

Tandwe also introduced Mr. Arnold Chimwenje who is the new Director of Operations.

He described Chimwenje as a highly accomplished logistics and supply chain professional with a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor’s degree and several certifications in logistics and supply chain management.

“He is also a Chartered Member (CMILT) of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport UK, showcasing his commitment to industry excellence. Currently, Arnold is in the final stages of completing his MBA degree with UNICAF University, further enhancing his strategic and leadership capabilities.

“With over 14 years of hands-on experience in operational, customer-centric, and managerial capacities across multinational manufacturing, agricultural, logistics, and transport sectors, Arnold has consistently demonstrated his dynamic and results-oriented approach,” he said.

“With a proven track record in efficiently managing complex logistics operations, Arnold will ensure the smooth and secure transportation of goods for our clients, both existing and new,” added Tandwe.

Meanwhile, Air Cargo Malawi Limited has revealed plans to expand and grow its business profile Air Cargo Malawi through adoption of the acquisition of an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) as a reform area.

“With the establishment of the airline through obtaining the AOC, Air Cargo Malawi will manage to operate new and existing regional routes linking Southern Africa, Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA), Western Europe economic hubs, trans-Atlantic and global destinations; enable the Company to enter into interline agreements with other operators,” said Tandwe.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Air Cargo Malawi, and I have confidence that our future will be marked by success, growth, and a continued commitment to serving our customers, partners, and the global community,” he assured.

