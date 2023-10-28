265 Energy Limited achieves 50% gas use penetration in LL, ZA

Malawi’s leading supplier of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and its accessories – 265 Energy Limited – has disclosed that it has achieved a 50 percent mark in its campaign to mobilize residents of Lilongwe and Zomba to switch to cleaner cooking technologies.

The company’s public relations officer, Phillip White, said the residents now fully understand the importance of conserving the environment by switching to liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and other sources of energy for cooking in their households.

He made the sentiments in Lilongwe when the firm unveiled latest gas accessories, including a branded 2-plate gas cooker and 265 Energy branded bullnose regulator and gauge.

White said the firm is taking every effort to ensure every Malawian transitions to cleaner cooking technologies, stressing that the launch of the latest gas accessories are among strategies designed to help households to switches to cleaner energy sources.

He, however, observed that some Malawians are askance about the products to trust, with the emergence of many products on the market.

“In an era where gas is emerging as the future of cooking, Malawians are increasingly recognising its benefits. However, they often face uncertainty about which brands to trust among the foreign names on the market, many of which offer subpar quality and durability. One critical aspect often overlooked is the quality of gas pipes.

“Soft, low-quality gas pipes can pose significant safety risks. With 265 Energy, consumers can have confidence that the gas pipes they use are of the highest quality and safety standards. Just as 265 Energy introduced Malawi’s most affordable 3KG gas cylinder, the company is now expanding its offering to include reliable and affordable gas accessories that meet the needs of everyday Malawians,” he said.

White is quoted in the press saying: “further stressing that the introduction of their new gas accessories underscores their commitment to making clean and efficient energy solutions accessible to everyone.

“We understand that a safe and convenient cooking experience is a top priority for Malawian families, and our gas accessories are designed to deliver exactly that,” says 265 Energy COO, Vincent Patel.

“265 Energy has a track record of offering energy solutions that cater to the diverse needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients. The introduction of the 265 Energy branded 2 Plate Gas Cooker and Bullnose Regulator and Gauge is the next step in their mission to make gas cooking an easy and reliable choice for households across the nation,” he narrated.

White added that as Malawi grapples with environmental concerns and the need to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources, the move towards cleaner energy solutions like gas is becoming increasingly important.

“This new addition to their product range not only empowers individuals and households with modern, efficient cooking solutions but also aligns with Malawi’s broader national objectives of sustainability and economic development. 265 Energy’s reputation for quality and reliability in the energy sector makes them the brand of choice for many Malawians.

“With their new gas accessories, they aim to reinforce this trust and provide Malawian families with the tools they need for a safer, cleaner, and more convenient cooking experience,” he said.

White expressed his company’s commitment to lighting up homes and empowering lives across Malawi with energy solutions that make a difference, and join them in embracing the future of cooking with gas and experience the 265 Energy difference.

“265 Energy Expands Its Gas Solutions Portfolio for Malawi Thursday 26 October 2023 Lilongwe, 265 Energy, a trusted name in renewable energy solutions in Malawi, is excited to introduce its latest gas accessories, including the 265 Energy branded 2 Plate Gas Cooker and 265 Energy branded Bullnose Regulator and Gauge,” he said.

The firm is set to launch the new products in Blantyre and Lilongwe on Friday next week.

