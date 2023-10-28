REIAMA celebrates performers in renewable energy

Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA) through Mphamvu Awards on Thursday night celebrated players who performed well in renewable energy.

Private and public Institutions, individuals were recognized for their different roles in championing clean energy.

Organizer of the event, Khadja Sungeni Mussa, said during the award presentation in Salima that the annual awards are there to recognize players for their performances in the energy sector.

“Through these awards we want to make people aware of the roles different institutions, organizations and individuals play in our communities in areas of energy,” she said.

Mussa said there are many players in the sector whose works have not been recognized hence the awards.

The awards were presented in seven categories that includes Energy Marketing Stars, championing Humanitarian Energy Access, Next Level, Energy Efficiency Excellence, Phasing Out Open Fires, Lighting Up Malawi and Energy Personality of the Year.

SolarAid is one of the organizations who won the Lighting Up Malawi category in the awards.

SolarAid General Manager, Brave Mhone said the team is excited that they are working to deliver strategies that were put in place that can help to accelerate energy access in Malawi.

“We have a dream to see everyone to have access, affordable and reliable electricity in their homes so to get these awards is an energizer to the company,” he said.

Adding that the award will help people out there recognizing the works they are doing to contribute in transforming livelihoods in Malawi.

SolarAid has lightened up over 2500 houses, 10 primary schools and two secondary schools with solar energy at TA Kasakula in Ntchisi district.

