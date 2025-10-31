Airtel Africa Plc announces $2.98 bn revenue growth, $376m profit after tax in half year end September

Airtel Africa Plc has announced a revenue growth by 24.5% in constant currency to $2.98 billion in the half year ended 30 September 2025, improving profit after tax to $376 million, up from $79 million in the prior period.

In a press statement released, Airtel Africa says that the constant revenue growth, reflects the consistent execution of its strategies supported by tariff adjustments in Nigeria and continued strong growth momentum in Francophone Africa.

Sunil Taldar, Chief Executive Officer commented: “Our strategy has been focused on providing a superior customer experience and the strength of these results is testament to the initiatives that we have been implementing across the business. Digital innovation is a core focus, and

we’re pleased to see the growing adoption of MyAirtel app as we seek to deepen customer engagement and simplify the customer journey,” he said.

Taldar further said that their network continues to scale they build additional capacity to facilitate the rise in both digital and financial inclusion.

“The increase in smartphone penetration to 46.8% reflects the substantial demand for data services across our markets but also highlights the scale of the opportunity to further develop the digital economy,” he lamented.

The statement further said growth in profit after tax in the prior period was significantly impacted by derivative and foreign exchange losses, primarily in Nigeria, while the current period benefitted from a $90 million US dollars gain largely arising from Nigerian naira appreciation during the current quarter (Q2’26) and the Central African franc (CFA) appreciation during the previous quarter (Q1’26).

Across the Group, Airtel Africa mobile services revenue grew by 23.1% in constant currency, driven by voice revenue growth of 13.2% and data revenue growth of 37.0%. Data revenues of $1,161 million US dollars has now surpassed voice as the biggest

component of revenue for the Group. Mobile money revenues continue to benefit from its increased scale and higher levels of engagement to deliver a 30.2% growth in constant currency.

In terms of operations, customer base of 173.8 million increased 11.0% with data customers of 78.1 million showing accelerated growth of 18.4% as this is a result of expansion of digital offerings driving myAirtelApp uptake with smartphone penetration increasing another 3.8% to 46.8% with data growing by 16.8% in constant currency primarily reflecting the 45.0% increase in data traffic across the network.

