Airtel Malawi donates K15m worth of assistive devices to learners with disabilities

In an effort to complement government efforts in promoting inclusive education in the country, Airtel Malawi has donated assistive devices to learners with visual impairments.

The mobile phone service provide made the donation through the Ministry of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare on the Thursday.

The devices were valued at K15 million and they include 10 Perkins Braille machines, x1 braille embossers, x9 embosser paper, x13 styli, x12 walking canes and x68 braille hand frames with paper.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, said the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility.

Kamoto said they want to enable learners with disabilities to access quality education just like able-bodied learners and help in creating school environment that supports and enables their dreams, regardless of their physical limitations.

“We all have a role to play in breaking these barriers to education and improve the standards, one school, student and community at a time, and it is my hope that other stakeholders will also come in to support the various health, education and social welfare programs that will help shape Malawi’s future leaders,” he said.

According to Kamoto, with recommendation from the ministry of Gender, the items will be distributed to the five Resource Centres in the country including Blantyre Secondary School, Mulanje Resource Centre, Chilanga Resource Centre in Kasungu, Ekwendeni Resource Centre and the department of Disability in Lilongwe.

The Minister of Gender, Disability and Social Welfare, Patricia Annie Kaliati, commended Airtel Malawi for the gesture, saying promotion of quality education in the country still needs collective efforts.

“I am pleased that Airtel Malawi has provided these resources to equip learners in the resource centres and also to strengthen the special needs education system in Malawi. I am particularly proud to take part in this ceremony because the promotion of quality education for learners with disabilities is a cause close to my heart as it constitutes one of the main objectives of my Ministry,” she said.

Kaliati said increasing access to assistive technology enables special education students to compete, collaborate, and interact with their able-bodied peers.

“This donation of assistive devices stands to benefit a large proportion of learners who were unable to participate in class on an equal basis with their counterparts without disabilities. Its impact will expand access to high-quality education for the blind and ensure that they lead a life full of expectations for better life through education. This is truly worth celebrating, and we are looking forward to the continued support,” she added.

