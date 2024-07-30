Airtel Malawi extend ‘Zamadolo Top 8’ sponsorship: Triple the package from K234 to K655 million

The country’s leading network provider, Airtel Malawi Plc who are the official sponsors of the ‘Airtel Zamadolo Top 8 Cup’ have announced the extension of it’s partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in continuing developing the game by another 3 years with a tripled package of K655 million from K234 million.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto revealed the commitment at the official signing ceremony of the sponsorship renewal which was held at Mpira Village in Chiwembe where he among other things highlighted that the company decided to extend it’s marriage with FAM for the seventh year after being impressed with the topnotch administration, competitiveness among teams and players as well as supporters excitement for the previous six years which was the major target of making the competition a prestigious and that they are living in it.

“The Airtel Top 8 has brought positive impact to the nation and the response from the fans has been exciting to the extend that we got motivated to do more as we aim to keep our players in a competitive environment throughout the year and at the same time uplift the standards of football in Malawi in collaboration with FAM,” said Kamoto.

FAM President, Fleetwood Haiya with applauded Airtel for maintaining the relationship saying the trust shown provides a great a sign that football is indeed going to the right direction which will also make transformation of the game to be achievable.

Haiya added that in the time of economic hardships the world is currently going through, it is not easy to see a company making such a huge triple investment into the game of football hence grateful to Airtel for the good gesture which will take the Malawi football to a top level.

“As FAM we promise to give back nothing but good fruits from this sponsorship by helping in promoting the company’s brand by ensuring that games are played at an conducive environment which is free from any hooliganism so that we continue safeguarding the partnership,” said Haiya.

With the increase which is representing 180% will see winner of this year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup receiving K30 million from K17.5 million and K35 million in 2025 while in 2026 the winner will get K40 million.

Runner up is expected to take home K10 million this season whereas in 2025 will walk away with K12 million and K14 million in 2026 from K5 million in 2023.

According to Airtel Malawi, each participating team will receive a fee of K2.5 million this year and K3 million in the next year while in 2026 will get K4 million.

In the individual categories, Player of the Tournament will be awarded K1.5 million, while Golden Boot winner will take K1 million and Man of the Match of each game is expected to get K100 000.

