Progress: MUST to start laptop and tablet assembling in Malawi

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has plans to venture into laptop and tablet assembling as one way of making them more affordable on the local market.



MUST Vice Chancellor Professor Address Malata said they have already held discussions with government through the Ministry of Education and other partners on how best the project can be rolled out.

“We noted during the Covid-19 pandemic that much as the university was ready to transfer teaching and learning through online platforms, some of our students could not participate due to lack of gadgets and we had to support with some gadgets, but that was not sustainable,” she said.

Professor Malata revealed this on return with a team that visited Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Kenya, where they are also into laptop and tablet assembly.

Educationist, Wesley Mwambakulu says this will promote digitalization and help multitudes including the needy students, noting that during COVID-19 many failed to progress with online education.

