Airtel Malawi introduces flat rate of K30 per minute call to any network

Effective Thursday (March 11, 2021), Airtel Malawi Plc has introduced a new ‘Kugulula’ voice calling rate, which will enable Airtel Malawi prepaid customers to call any network at any time at a guaranteed flat rate of only K30 per minute.

The Airtel ‘Kugulula’ rate at K30 per minute translates to 50 tambala per second and will work at all times of the day regardless of location within Malawi.

In a statement, acting Marketing Director, Thokozani Sande said the customers who opt in for Airtel ‘Kugulula’ will also enjoy the additional night calling benefit for Airtel-to-Airtel calls.

Airtel to Airtel night calling flat rate will be at only K5 per minute (approximately 8 tambala per second) from 10:00pm to 5:59am.

“The Airtel ‘Kugulula’ calling rate is part of Airtel’s flexibility with value for money drive and offers a simplified calling solution for customers who no longer have to switch SIM cards to call other networks,” Sande said.

“With the Airtel ‘Kugulula’ calling rate, Airtel’s prepaid customers now have four options for making calls including Airtel Zone discounts and Airtel Chezani voice bundles.”

To use Airtel ‘Kugulula’ calling rate, customers can simply dial *265# to subscribe or unsubscribe.

On March 1, Airtel also introduced a service of which customers are now instantly redeeming KhetheKhethe airtime royalty bonus when they make a call, buy a bundle or use internet worth K1,000 and above.

The past bonus reclaim system was through customers dialing *600# on the 14th of every month.

The KhetheKhethe service is now more convenient and comes with more rewards to customers on any day of the month that they transact.

After buying airtime or data of K1,000 and above (in multiples of K1,000), the customers will get a notification SMS that they have received their instant bonus.

The details are using airtime to browse the Internet (data bonus of 100MB valid for a day); buying a data bundle (data bonus of 100MB valid for a day); using airtime to make a call (coming with a voice bonus of 5 minutes Airtel to Airtel) and buying a voice bundle (also with voice bonus of 5 minutes Airtel to Airtel).

All should be worth K1,000 and above (in multiples of K1,000) and to check one’s ‘Khethekhethe’ balance, dial *137#, said Kamkondo-Sande.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and and high speed flat broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011. It is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc — a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.

