Airtel Malawi joins the drive in blood donation

June 24, 2022 Fazilla Tembo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Airtel Malawi, the country’s leading mobile service provider, has joined the drive of donating blood to save lives of people in the country.
The company’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said Tuesday in Lilongwe that his company take pride in helping the nation in many areas, building blood banks being one of them.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto after blood donation
“We believe we can save lives through this exercise of donating blood,” he said.
Kamoto said the company had been donating blood in the past years but had a break due to Covid 19 pandemic.
Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) for the central region Public Relations Officer, Upile Kaimvi, said as an organization they are grateful by the move taken by Airtel Malawi to help in blood donation.
“We really appreciate the love and dedication by the company in taking part in this noble cause,” she said.
Kaimvi urged the private sector to come and help in blood donation.
According to her as a country the demands are at 120,000 units of blood and the target for this year by 31 June 2022  is 90,000.
So far, Kaimvi said, they are at around 85,000 units of blood.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
How to reduce inequality in schools

The topic of inequality in education is one of society’s most contested and debated subjects. As extremes on each side...

Close