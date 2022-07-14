Airtel Malawi, Two Wheels donates bicycles, school bags to Chikonde CDSS in Neno

There was jubilation and ululation on Wednesday morning at Chikonde Community Day Secondary School in Neno District when Airtel Malawi in partnership with Two Wheels to School project handed over bicycles, school bags, exercise books and pledged to pay school fees for star performers at the school.

Speaking at the handover ceremony , Airtel Malawi Assistant Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Veronica Ngulube, said Airtel Malawi believes in quality education hence making the donation to motivate the learners.

Ngulube said that they believe that education is the only key to success; hence, taking part in uplifting the standards of education of needy students.

“We believe in education and when Two Wheels to School project approached us, we did not hesitate to partner with them. So, we are sponsoring ten learners from ten schools across the country but those who perform well in class,” she said.

Stuart Kambewa, Two Wheels to School project manager advised the learners to take their studies seriously, saying education opens various opportunities in life.

He noted that learners who have potential to achieve greatness in education but lack mobility and learning materials should be assisted fully by able people.

“Our group is helping star performers with bicycles, exercise books and school fees with an aim of easing some of the constraints that they face in pursuing studies,” he said.

Kambewa also urged other students who did not had the chance to receive the bicycles or exercise books to work extra harder in order for them to qualify for the donations.

In her remarks, Thokozani M’mangitsa, a form 3 learner hailed the two organisations saying this gesture will lessen the burden parents bear in sending their wards to school.

“Our parents cannot afford to buy everything for us and these donations have come at the right time as some of our colleagues from form 4 are expected to write MSCE exams,”she said.

Headteacher for the school Wexter Zingwangwa advised the learners to take responsibility in taking care of the donations saying they remain school property.

“We sat down with parents and talked about this matter and they all understood the importance of taking care of the bicycles. The bicycles are on a pass on basis”, narrated the headteacher.

Two Wheels to School project is helping ten schools across the country to a tune of 5 million Malawi kwacha donated by Airtel Malawi for a year and each school will receive five bicycles.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!