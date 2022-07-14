Maranatha academy rewards top MSCE  performer from Mary Mount, St Patricks ,Zomba Secondary with K1.5 million

Blantyre based Maranatha International Academy class of 2021 – 22 celebrated its graduation with pomp and grandeur at a colourful ceremony which was held at Golden Pea Cock Hotel in Blantyre, where the school recognised and awarded outstanding students prior to their MSCE which commences on August 30th.

During the function, the school spoiled Malawi’s three exceptional students from Mary Mount, Zomba Secondary and St Patricks Secondary School ,who emerged tops in the previous MSCE exams after scoring 6 points.

The three students were given K500,000 each and these are Eureka Whisky from Mary Mount, Thabiso Chokocha from Zomba Secondary and Osborne Lawani from St Patricks.

Francis Christopher, formerly of Maranatha Boys Academy was also given K1 million to assist him in his school fees at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences. Christopher was promised by the school when he was still a student there that he will be assisted with school fees until he finishes his studies at the university.

Some students who also performed well during mock examinations and different disciplines, were also spoiled with cash.

For instance, Moses Mulele was awarded with K300,000 for emerging the best student of the year.

Two students namely, Tionge Nyirongo and Hastings Kumwenda were also awarded with K250,000 each for scoring 6 points during mock examinations.

In his remarks, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Dr Ernest Kaonga said the youth of today are tomorrows leaders and that now is the time to prepare their future by investing in them in order for them to be good leaders.

“It is against this background that Maranatha Academy is striving to thrive in complimenting the government’s effort in investing in human resources development through educating the youth for a better and organised tomorrow,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga also assured students from both public and private schools in the country that Maranatha Academy will continue recognising and rewarding them for their outstanding performances.

“This event means a lot because it motivate students to work hard during MSCE examinations. Our awards are not for Maranatha only but even other schools,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!