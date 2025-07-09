Airtel Money, WEMAS Launch Affordable Digital Health Insurance Scheme

Airtel Money has partnered with Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) to launch Nthanzi Microhealth Insurance, a digital medical scheme aimed at increasing access to affordable healthcare, especially in rural areas.

Airtel Money Managing Director Thokozani Sande said the partnership will leverage Airtel’s wide reach to bring digital health services closer to Malawians.

“With our Airtel Money wallet, customers can now subscribe to medical insurance. Our goal is to make healthcare more accessible and efficient,” she said.

WEMAS board chairperson Anderson Gondwe said the initiative is a step towards boosting health insurance coverage in Malawi from the current 1.5% to 30%.

Ministry of Health’s Dr. Mathias Joshua praised the scheme, saying it supports government efforts toward universal health coverage and offers relief to underserved communities.

The insurance comes in three affordable packages:

Gold – MK2,000/month for up to MK4 million/year

– MK2,000/month for up to MK4 million/year Silver – MK1,000/month for up to MK3 million/year

– MK1,000/month for up to MK3 million/year Bronze – MK500/month for up to MK2 million/year

Services will be accessible at both public and private health facilities in 23 districts nationwide.

