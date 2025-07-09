GOOD NEWS FOR CHITIPA: History Made as Chitipa Stadium Cleared to Host Super League Matches!

History has been made in Chitipa! For the first time ever, Chitipa Stadium has been given the green light to host TNM Super League matches—bringing top-flight football home and ending years of travel struggles for Chitipa United.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) announced the breakthrough on Tuesday, sending waves of excitement across the district.

“Following a meeting held on 2nd July, 2025, the First Instance Body (FIB) awarded a licence to Chitipa Stadium, allowing it to host top flight football fixtures,” FAM said in a statement.

Until now, Chitipa United had been forced to play its home matches at Karonga Stadium, 95 kilometers away from its true base—a costly and exhausting arrangement for both players and fans.

Local football analyst Pickford Kamanga welcomed the development as a massive relief.

“This is a big win for the team. It eases financial pressure, improves player recovery time, and gives more space for training. The players were always travelling. This changes everything,” said Kamanga.

Die-hard supporter Samson Sibale couldn’t hide his joy, boldly predicting that visiting teams will struggle at the newly approved venue.

“I’m telling you, this stadium will be a fortress! We will fill it with loud support and make sure no team walks away with easy points. I can’t wait for that first match!” said the elated fan.

The decision marks a new chapter for Chitipa’s sporting identity—and sets the stage for unforgettable home atmospheres that fans have long been denied.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu Stadium remains sidelined, still waiting for FAM’s final inspection and licensing after being closed a month ago.

For now, all eyes are on Chitipa—where elite football has finally found a true home.

