Airtel partners Sorts scribes for 2018 media awards

The Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) has again been engaged this year by the mobile network service provider, Airtel, to facilitate media awards for its second edition of the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The role of the association in the exercise is to facilitate the submission of entries for the competition.

According to a statement signed by SWAM’s Acting General Secretary, Aston Gondwe, the association has partnered a panel of judges from the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi. The panel will perform the task of independently assessing the entries against a given set of criteria.

The criteria include relevance of work, creative flair and analysis, consistency, style and use of language, factual accuracy, originality and fluency as well as firm and fair judgment.

The entries will be judged in the original language (either Chichewa or English) in which they were broadcast or published and the competition is open to both SWAM and non- SWAM members and each entrant will be expected to submit a maximum of three entries in a category befitting them among radio, print, television, online and photography.

Gondwe said the entries will have to be submitted within seven days after the final game of the competition.

“As SWAM, we feel this is the way to go. Sports media awards that are decided just by tournament organizers are normally very subjective and in most cases there is room for some journalists to coax them for a particular award,” observed Gondwe.

One sports journalist said:“I just hope the judges will be honest and credible in performing this task because even last year there was one category that I was not impressed in the way they came up with the winner.”

