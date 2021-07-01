Airtel Top 8 back in action; Sponsorship increased from K66 million to K78 million

After one year without action, Airtel Top 8 Cup competition is finally back with a lucrative K234 million three-year sponsorship which will be divided into K78 million sponsorship per season from K66 million.

Breaking the news on Wednesday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre Airtel Malawi Plc Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said the company have decided to bring back the competition as they aim to help in promoting football in the country.

Kamoto further expressed confident that the competition will add value to the local elite teams in as far as competitiveness is concerned as teams will be fight hard to finish in top 8 in the TNM Super League at the same time giving players opportunity to showcase their talents and open doors for Malawi national team call ups.

“We are very glad to be back again with another three years of thrilling competition,” Kamoto said. “Our company is always interested in associating to sports.

“Today we have signed 3 years contract agreement with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) whose future for renewal will going to be made based on the performance.”

In his remarks FAM president Walter Nyamilandu applauded Airtel for coming back, saying the Top 8 competition has come at a right time as the Flames are preparing for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Cameroon.

He said the coming of Airtel competition is a big achievement to Malawi football and can’t go unnoticed especially in this tough economic environment compounded by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

“Honestly, as FAM we are extremely delighted with this development. This competition will give room to our Flames technical panel to select the best players who can make it to the AFCON.”

Nyamilandu, however, urged teams and supporters to always respect the laws of the games in order to avoid violence and hooliganism in soccer venues.

Meanwhile, the competition is expected to kick off in November this year and the winners for this year competition are expected to pocket K17 million while runners-up will take home with K5.5 million.

All the participating teams will get K1 million participation fee whereas Golden Boot award is K500,000 with K200,000 going to the best fan.

