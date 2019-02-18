Albino body calls on govt to relocate Goodson sister

Association for People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) officials have called on authorities to relocate Goodson Makanjira’s sister, a 12-year-old girl who is also a person with albinism.

Apam president Overston Kondowe said this in Dedza when his association with the state funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) visited the home of Goodson Makanjira, the 14-year-old who has become the latest person with albinism to be abducted.

Kondowe said the girl was not safe in the village.

“If the government has no money, I will use my own personal money to relocate her for her safety,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe also lashed out at President Peter Mutharika for saying the government has instituted 24 hour patrol in all hot spots where people with albinism live, saying that is not true.

“It is also a blue lie that the government has deployed MDF soldiers to protect the people with albinism. I don’t know why President Peter Mutharika and his ministers are peddling lies on the security of people with albinism,” said Kondowe.

MHRC executive director David Nungu said they went to the village on a fact finding mission.

The villagers talked of six masked men who broke doors of houses of villagers on the pretext that they were from the department of Forestry and were looking for illegal charcoal in the houses.

The villagers said the masked men were armed with panga knives and overwhelmed the community policing team.

They said the search for charcoal searching ended abruptly after they found Goodson whom they abducted, hacking to unconscious Goodson’s who wanted to rescue him.

