Beautify Malawi Trust hails Miss Glam and Glory donation  of sanitary pads to school girls

Beautify Malawi (BEAM Trust) has hailed the much touted Miss Glam and Glory initiative which recently made a donation of assorted items to Nguluwe primary school in Lilongwe.

The donation which included cement, stationary and sanitary pads was made courtesy of Miss Glam and Glory Chinsapo, Monalisa Kambiri who helped identify the school which is in a dilapidated state.

Speaking during the ceremony, guest of honor, BEAM Trust Central region coordinator Wezzie Kamthunzi hailed the initiative, saying it would help keep underprivileged children in school.

“These kids lack a lot of things to learn comfortably. They lack books, pens and good learning environment such as classrooms. We thank Glam and Glory for this donation and we are appealing to the corporate world to help us reach out to as many students as possible,” Kamthunzi said.

She added: “The country is experiencing alarming numbers of school dropouts. We are therefore appealing to different stakeholders to help us pay fees to keep children in school.”

In her remarks, Miss Glam and Glory Chinsapo Monalisa Kambiri appealed for help in the construction of school blocks as they provide a conducive learning environment during rainy seasons.

Kambiri further hailed the donation of sanitary pads to girl students.

“You may agree with me that in Malawi a girl child can be absent from school for so many days in one term just because she is going through a monthly period.

“This is because girls in remote areas cannot afford to buy sanitary pads from the shops , so through this project underprivileged girls and young women are benefiting from donation of a sanitary package which includes reusable sanitary pads,” Kambiri explained.

Miss Glam and Glory Malawi is a cooperate social responsibility project that is being implemented across the country by Glam and Glory international with an aim of identifying models who are going to be brand ambassadors of Glam and Glory.

The models upon being ambassadors, they will be trained to make reusable sanitary pads and they will be training their respective communities that they represent.

So far, 30 models have been identified through auditions which were conducted in the central and northern regions.

According to the organizers, southern region auditions are on the cards in the coming few months.

