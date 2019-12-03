Albino body gives  Malawi govt ultimatum to release inquiry results on attacks

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has given government 30 days to release findings of an inquiry which was probing killings, abductions and attacks of persons with albinism.

President Peter Mutharika set up the commission of inquiry in 2019 to probe into the matter after 24 persons with albinism were killed and over 160 were attacked.

APAM president Ian Simbota said the commission was supposed to present ts findings to president Mutharika in April 2019.

“We don’t why the commission is failing to make public the contents of the report. This is why we are giving them 30 days to make the findings public,” said Simbota.

Simbota could however not say what APAM would should the commission fail to make public the report.

This comes after an albino killer suspect, who is a police officer implicated presidential aide Hetherwick Ntaba as part of the albino killing syndicate.

This is the second witness in the ongoing murder case of Macdonald Masambuka to mention Ntaba.

This was disclosed during the court hearing of the murder of Masambuka at the High Court in Blantyre.

Chikondi Chileka is a suspect in the case and worked at Nselema police station in Machinga and his lawyer Timothy Chirea said his client was implicated in the matter as a scapegoat to cover up the top government officials mentioned.

