Albino toddler kidnapped in Karonga: Malawi police launch search

January 22, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Police Service  in Karonga are searching for a one-and-half-year-old  baby with albinism and her kidnappers after the child was abducted around 4am when she was sleeping with her mother, raising fears he may be killed and his body parts used for witchcraft.

Looming elections blamed for a surge in albino attacks as candidates turn to witchcraft for help at the polls

Karonga police officer-in-charge Bernard Chitanda identified the kidnapping baby as Eunice Nkhonjera who has been kidnapped from chief Wansambo’s area in Karonga where she hails from.

The report of the missing baby comes at a time when the wave of kidnapping and killing of people with albinism has resurrected following the recent death of a 54-year-old man with albinism in Nkhata Bay.

“The police are on the ground to trace the whereabouts of the baby,” said Chitanda.

Parents of the baby were too shocked to grant an interview with Nyasa Times and the chief of the area was with the police assisting in tracing the whereabouts of the little baby.

But some neighbours said the father to baby Eunice was not in the house when she was kidnapped, saying she was sleeping with her mother.

Albino body parts are sought after in Malawi for witchcraft.

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi president Overton Kondowe asked for more time to get details on the matter before commenting, saying he had just been informed of the issue.

The kidnapping of the baby comes at a time when police have come under intense fire from human rights organisations for doing little to protect people with albinism in the country.

Albinism is a hereditary genetic condition which causes a total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes.

MA D7 MA D6
Guest
MA D7 MA D6

the works of our politicians and roman catholic church priests

35 minutes ago
che nnungu
Guest
che nnungu

The biggest problem is this government leaves the perpetrators free. This trend will not stop if these guys are never punished

38 minutes ago
RSK.
Guest
RSK.

I feel that we are not doing enough as a country. We are not helping ourselves. Izizi kumpeza suspect sizofunikaso court. We have to burn the fucker alive. This is too much. Imagine if they were your child, friend, parent or relative. Greed and stupidity should not dehumanize us. I pray to God that the child be found alive and well. This is too much. I cant even imagine what the parents, relative and community is going through.

59 minutes ago

