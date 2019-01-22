Suspects rushed to hospital after police officer drops tear-gas canister accidentally

January 22, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

At least one police officer and five suspects at Mangochi police station were rushed to hospital after a tear-gas canister which a law enforcer dropped accidentally at the station exploded.

Teargas cannister accidentally drops from cop

All the suspects were in a police cell.

Mangochi District Hospital spokesperson Harold Kabuluzi confirmed that one police officer and five suspects were admitted to the hospital this morning after the tear-gas canister exploded.

“We are treating them and they are responding well to medication. They will soon be discharged because they are now all well,” said Kabuluzi.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida confirmed the incident but refused to give details.

Police spokesperson at police headquarters said they are treating the incident as an accident.

“This was an accident and we are treating it as such,” said Kadadzera.

Police in the country are often blamed for acting unprofessionally.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
MA D7 MA D6 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
MA D7 MA D6
Guest
MA D7 MA D6

Be serious with your job please !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes