Alenje defends regional club chess championship

Area 23 based vocal side Alenje retained the K300,000 Central Region Chess League (CRCL) club championship after triumphing in a two-day club championship at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in Lilongwe.

A total of 10 clubs from Central Region took part in the tournament, which saw four clubs qualifying for the all-play-all phase after Saturday play-offs.

During the all-play-all stage, Alenje won all their three games, defeating reputable side Area 25 Castles, which had two Candidate Masters George Mwale and Petros Mfune by 4.5 to 0.5 points and another star-studded team Sweeping Paws, which had Candidate Mater Alfred Chimthere. They also saw off upcoming side Central Heat.

For winning the championship, Alenje got K100,000 and a trophy with runners-up Castles pocketing K50,000. Third-placed Sweeping Pawns and fourth-placed Central Heat got K30,000 and K20,000 respectively.

Speaking during the prize presentation, newly elected CRCL chairman Eddie Kulesi expressed gratitude to the tournament’s sponsors, who included Henry Mdyetseni, Powell Nkhutabasa, Mpilo Mizere and Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president Susan Namangale.

Kulesi challenged clubs from the region to brace for a bigger tournament next year and appealed for more sponsorship from both companies and individuals.

Chessam vice president Moses Mtumbuka commended CRCL for being active and pledged the association’s support to the league and other leagues in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :