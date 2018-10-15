Cameroon trains at Kamuzu Stadium, cautious of Malawi at home

Cameroon trained at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon ahead of Group B 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier return match against the Flames on Tuesday in Blantyre.

The Indomitable Lions, who arrived at Chileka Airport on a chartered plane for the match earlier than the hosts who were still on their way back home, are being lodged at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the Flames also jetted in the country on Sunday afternoon after spending a night in Addis Ababa.

Cameroon technical officials said they were cautious against playing Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium and that they are aware that most visitings teams struggle at with the artificial turf.

Malawi last played at Kamuzu Stadium in 2016 in a 2017 Afcon qualifier against e-Swatini (formerly Swaziland) which they won 1-0.

The Flames then moved to Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe following the closure of the Kamuzu Stadium.

Flames under fire coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has said Malawi can still make it to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals despite back-to-back defeats at the hands of Morocco and Cameroon.

Malawi’s chances of reaching the Promised Land were heavily compromised after a 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday in Yaoundé just a month after the Flames lost 3-0 to Morocco in another away match.

RVG has described Tuesdays match as a must win for the Flames to keep their qualification dream alive.

The Flames mentor said Cameroon should expect a tough battle when the two sides lock horns in the return leg slated for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :