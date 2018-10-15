Liverpool star Mane donates 100 jerseys to Malawi orphans at Fomo

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has through a charitable organsation KitAid donated to Malawi 100 Liverpool Jerseys with his name to be distributed to selected Malawian orphans.

KitAid is a charitable organisation working in collaboration with Friends of Mulanje Orphanage (FOMO) whose founder is Mary Woodworth.

It recycles unwanted football kits and distribute to vulnerable children in Africa’s poorest countries.

The jerseys are been disbursed after Mane changed jersey number at Liverpool.

He previous used to wear a number 19 jerseys at Liverpool until recently when he was given number 10 jersey.

Speaking of the donation, Woodworth the donation is a dream come true to the beneficiaries who struggle to get a shirt.

“Its like a dream for children in their villages getting a t-shirt that they never thought they would get…its just magical basically” Woodworth told ESPN.

She added: “Sadio Mane is from Africa, his name is everywhere, to see t-shirt of Sadio Mane will just be overwhelming”.

According to Woodworth, the donation will bring a significant change to the lives of the beneficiaries.

“It will make a difference especially in the villages because they don’t have the means of getting any money or to be able to buy one t-shirt. Its a dream cone true [for them]” she said.

