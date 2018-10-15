Junior Certificate examinations to return – MCP

Main opposition MalawinCongress Party (MCP) says government erred in removing secondary schools’ Junior Certificate examination and pledges that once voted into power, it will be brought back into the curriculum.

This was aid by the party’s firebrand politician, Richard Chimwendo, who is also Director of Youth at a rally on Sunday in Lilongwe City South West constituency where the party unveiled George Zulu as its shadow MP.

Chimwendo said the Junior Certificate examination prepared students well for their Malawi Schools Certificate Examination (MSCE), whi is the gateway into the university.

“By removing it the government erred because students nowadays do not look forward to any challenge but just the MSCE,” he said. “This is a big disadvantage because the JCE prepared students better for MSCE.

“Once voted into power we will bring it back because this was a very important certificate for the youths.”

Chimwendo said MCP will improve lives of youths especially those graduating from universities by providint them with jobs.

MCP Deputy Secretary General Gotani Hara was the Guest of Honour alongside Second Deputy Secretary General Salim Bagus.

In her speech Gotani Hara promised developments in the area and that MCP will fight corruption at all levels and asked the DPP led government to conclude the investigations of all cases such as the missing of fuel at Escom and all other corruptions allegations in the same government.

She beamoned poor road infrustructure as well as poor school blocks.

In his remarks, shadow MP George Zulu said it is sad that the area has lagged behind in terms of development, saying the area doee not have a recreational community land for youths to use.

