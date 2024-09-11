All is set for Old Mutual’s 70th Anniversary Golf Tournament

As commemorations for Old Mutual Malawi’s 70th anniversary continues, the company says it is set to host a series of golf tournaments on 14 and 21 September in Blantyre and Lilongwe respectively.

The tournaments are expected to bring together Old Mutual stakeholders celebrating the company’s seven decades of excellence in Malawi.

Speaking in an interview, the company’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika said the two golf events reflect Old Mutual’s commitment to fostering social relationships with their customers and promoting healthy lifestyles.

“The golf tournaments will provide us a unique opportunity to engage with our customers in an informal setting while celebrating the company’s achievements,” she said.

Chatsika said their 70th anniversary celebrations are centered around Old Mutual’s significant contributions to Malawi’s national development and the economy in general.

In addition to the golf tournaments, the company has been conducting various events throughout the year, underscoring its pledge to corporate social responsibility, community development and financial literacy as well as empowerment.

According to Chatsika, the golf tournaments will take place at Blantyre Sports Club and Lilongwe Golf Club, and it is expected to attract participation of individuals from various corporate entities, Old Mutual customers and other stakeholders.

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited started its operations as an insurance company in 1954, and over the years it has grown with diverse product and service offering in savings, investments, insurance, pensions and asset management.

