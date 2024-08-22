All is set for this year’s Kulamba ceremony slated for this coming Saturday

Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) says all is set for this year’s Kulamba annual ceremony.

Addressing a press conference in Lilongwe Chewa Heritage Foundation secretary General Dr Numeri Geresomo says some people have started going to Mkaika in Katete Zambia today.

He said this year’s Kulamba Ceremony of the Chewa people will be held on Saturday 24 August 2024 at Mkaika, Katete District in Eastern Zambia.

“Preparations for Kulamba festival are completed and people will start travelling to Zambia today. To facilitate easy travel, those going should note the following:There is a letter of introduction to Immigration Authorities at Mwami Border which people can get from CHEFO office to make immigration procedures easy and quick as they cross to Zambia,” he said.

It has also been said that People should carry some money to buy insurance at the border if they are going by car.

Currently according to the SG Tollgate and toll fee charges have been waived for the first 500 vehicles crossing into Zambia from Malawi for those attending Kulamba festival

He said Kulamba festival is an occasion when the Chewa chiefs from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia pay homage to His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi, King of the Chewa people.

The SG said this is also a time of thanksgiving to God Almighty for all the good things that He does to us as Chewa people (Thus Kulamba means kulambira Chauta).

Dr Geresomo said this time chiefs also give reports to Gawa about the welfare of their people in their respective countries including the status of food security and peace as the Chewa people coexist with other ethnic groups.

In conclusion the SG said Kulamba festival also provides an opportunity to people of the three countries to interact and share cultural heritage including dances and sharing food.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!