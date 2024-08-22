High Court doubles the sentence of a defiler of his 5yr-old daughter: From 21 to 40 years

The High Court of Malawi in Blantyre has today almost doubled the sentence of a man convicted of defiling his five-year-old biological daughter.

The man, name withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was initially handed down a 21-year-long prison term with hard labour, but Justice Chiwemwe Kamowa found this sentenced from a lower court not stiffer and deterrent enough and pushed it to 40 years.

Senior State Advocate Abdul Limbe from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), representing the State, prayed for a stiffer punishment earlier today. The convict was being represented by the Legal Aid Bureau.

Justice Kamowa expressed concern at the nature of the crime. She pointed out that there was betrayal of trust and psychological trauma inflicted upon the victim.

“A father is expected to be a guardian, a protector, and a source of safety for his child. The actions of the convict have shattered this trust, leaving his daughter psychologically traumatized. This court must send a strong message to would-be offenders. Such offences will not be tolerated,” the judge warned.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!