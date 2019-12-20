All roads lead to Civo Stadium for FISD Cup final

All roads will this Saturday lead to Civo Stadium where Kamuzu Barracks face Blue Eagles in the final of the FISD Challenge Cup 2019 edition.

Kamuzu Barracks reached the final after beating second-tier league outfit Hangover 4-1 whereas Blue Eagles booted out Capital City giants Silver Strikers 4-0.

Be Forward Wanderers are the record winners of the competition having lifted the cup twice in 2016 and 2018.

KB will be looking forward to lift the cup for the second time having won it in 2017.

The 2019 final is their third appearance in the final.

Communications and Marketing Manager for Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) Limited who are the sponsors of the richest cup on the domestic scene Wezzie Chiumia said they expect a grand finale packed with good and competitive football.

“As you recall that since the launch, no team wanted to bid farewell to this richest cup on the land and it is more likely that none of the finalists would want to miss the glory,” he said.

Apart from action on the pitch, FISD has lined up a number of activities including live band performance by Skeffa Chimoto and his Real Sounds Band.

“Skeffa will spice up the final alongside Kufewa Acrobatics, Salama Africa Dance Crew from Dzaleka Refugee camp,” said Chiumia.

