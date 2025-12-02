All Set for 2025 Malawi Grassroots Soccer Festival

All is set for the 2025 Malawi Grassroots Soccer Festival, where the future stars of Malawi football will take centre stage this Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The day-long event will bring together eight Under-15 primary school teams—four girls’ teams and four boys’ teams—from Mzuzu and Mzimba North.

The festival is organised by the Malawi Grassroots Soccer Development Foundation (MGSDF) in partnership with the Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA).

MGSDF Founder, Willy Yabwanya Phiri, said preparations are complete and emphasised that the festival goes beyond football by providing girls and boys with a platform to learn vital social skills.

Phiri said the initiative targets children under 15, using football as a tool for empowerment and long-term development.

“The long-term objective of the Foundation is to become the focal point for grassroots football development in Malawi and to contribute talent to our national teams and elite European clubs within the next 10 years.We also want to create a clear career pathway for players, which is why we are registered in Canada to align ourselves with academies that may take interest in Malawi’s talent,” he said.

This year’s festival is sponsored by the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority, Vortnet Ltd, and Soccer West.

Participating Teams

Under-15 Girls’ Teams

Zombwe Primary School

Kaviwale Primary School

Ching’ambo Primary School

Chibavi Primary School

Under-15 Boys’ Teams

St Michael Primary School (Ekwendeni, Mzimba North)

Ekwendeni CCAP Primary School (Mzimba North)

Katoto Primary School (Katoto, Mzuzu City)

St Augustine Primary School (St Augustine, Mzuzu City)

The theme for this year’s event is: “Protect Your Goal — Say NO to Drugs.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :