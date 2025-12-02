VP Ansah Calls for Stronger Structures to Withstand Disasters

Vice President Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah on Monday visited communities in Mangochi that were hit by a devastating hailstorm last week.

Ansah, who was accompanied by senior government officials, traditional leaders, and community members, urged Malawians to take precautionary measures during the rainy season. She said forecasts from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) indicate that the country should expect heavier rains this year, with Mangochi listed among the districts likely to be most affected.

The Vice President described the situation in Mangochi as heartbreaking, noting that 2,421 people have been displaced while 364 others have been affected by the storm.

Ansah advised people living in low-lying areas to move to higher ground immediately to avoid further danger. She further urged those already settled in upland areas to remain there until conditions improve.

She also cautioned residents against crossing flooded rivers and streams, saying such behaviour puts lives at great risk.

Dr Ansah appealed to communities in Mangochi and other disaster-prone districts to prioritise building stronger, more resilient structures to prevent loss of life and property during floods and hailstorms.

