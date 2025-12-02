Esau Kanyenda Battling Liver Cancer, Slams Death Rumours as Malawi Rallies Behind the “Black Mamba”

Former Malawi international football star Esau “Black Mamba” Kanyenda has revealed that he has been diagnosed with liver cancer and is undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom, where he is currently based.

Kanyenda made the announcement on Monday through his verified Facebook page, where he openly shared his medical condition and appealed for prayers and support.

“I’m fighting this. I need your prayers,” he wrote, prompting an outpouring of emotion from fans, former teammates, and the wider football community.

But even as Malawi united in prayer, social media was soon flooded with false reports alleging that the former Flames striker had died. Manipulated screenshots purporting to be from Luntha Television and journalist Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira went viral, sparking widespread confusion and concern.

Following thorough checks, the Nyasa Times can confirm that Esau Kanyenda is alive, contrary to the fabricated death reports.

A close friend staying with Kanyenda in the UK also confirmed that the former striker is alive, resting, and undergoing medical care, though not in perfect health.

Journalist Patrick Phupha of Luntha TV — whose name was falsely linked to the fabricated death notice — also dismissed the rumour, saying neither he nor Luntha Television had published any report announcing Kanyenda’s death.

The viral screenshots, our investigations reveal, were digitally manipulated and are believed to have been created by individuals with malicious political intentions. Authorities and media houses have urged the public to treat such posts with caution and rely only on verified, credible news sources.

For many Malawians, Kanyenda’s announcement was more than just a medical update — it was a reminder of a national icon’s journey marked by resilience, discipline, and faith.

Kanyenda, now 43, rose from local football pitches to become one of Malawi’s most accomplished exports. He began his journey at Dwangwa United before dazzling crowds in the TNM Super League, including a memorable stint with Mighty Wanderers.

In 2001, days before his move to South African side Jomo Cosmos, the local league witnessed an unforgettable weekend:

On Saturday, Bob Mpinganjira scored five goals for Wanderers against Dwasco United at Kamuzu Stadium.

On Sunday, Esau Kanyenda responded with his own five-goal masterclass against Red Lions at Zomba Community Centre Ground.

His stellar performances earned him a move abroad, launching a career that took him to South Africa and Europe. Kanyenda became the first Malawian footballer of his generation to feature in the prestigious UEFA Champions League, turning out for FC Locomotiv Moscow in Russia.

He later played for several clubs including Polokwane City FC, cementing his status as one of Malawi’s finest football ambassadors.

As the country grapples with the reality of Kanyenda’s battle with cancer, thousands of fans, colleagues, and members of the public have continued sending prayers and messages of encouragement.

Many recall him not only as a footballer, but as a disciplined, humble, and inspiring figure whose journey gave hope to countless young players.

Faith leaders have also joined in offering spiritual support, echoing scripture that “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

The newsroom urges the public to continue supporting Kanyenda in prayer and solidarity, while also refraining from spreading unverified information — especially during such sensitive times.

Kanyenda remains alive, in treatment, and surrounded by close family and friends as he continues this battle with courage and determination.

